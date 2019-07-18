Today only, JCPenney offers the Protocol Simmons 5-Piece Luggage Set in several colors (Claret pictured) for $89.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that price to $62.99. With free shipping, that's $217 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 27" spinner
- 20" spinner
- 25" rolling duffel
- 16" tote
- 9" toiletry bag
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Diamond Star Industrial US via Amazon offers the Tourit Lightweight 35-Liter Hiking Backpack in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "TRPACKABLE" cuts that to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, thats $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1 main compartment, 3 front zippered pockets, and 2 side mesh pockets
- weighs 1.1-lb.
- includes rain cover
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
As a Prime Day Deal and for Prime members only, Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 20" Expandable Suitcase Spinner w/ Built-In TSA Lock in Black or Sunset for $48.99 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- hard-shell exterior
- telescoping handle
- four 360-degree spinners
- multiple compartments
JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Blackout Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors with prices starting from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops the starting price to $16.79. Opt for free in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95 for orders under $99. That's at least $4 under our mention from ten days ago, a savings of at least $42 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 23" x 48" to 35" x 72"
Ending today, JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Dover Cordless Roman Shade in several colors (Linen pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $16.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $43 and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- Available in select sizes from 23x64" to 39x64"
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
