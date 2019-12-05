Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Protocol Emery 5-Piece Luggage Set
$30 $40
pickup at JCPenney

That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "JINGLE19" to drop the price to $29.99.
Features
  • available in Watercolor Floral or Vacay Print
  • includes 20" hardside upright, packing cube, cinch sack, neck pillow, and tote
  • Code "JINGLE19"
  • Expires 12/5/2019
    Published 4 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
