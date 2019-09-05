Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Protege 18" Business Rolling Carry-On Case in Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Rokk Camping/Hiking Backpack in several styles (Red RK25511 pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $79 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
ecmonster via eBay offers this 3-Piece Hardside Spinner Luggage Set in several colors (Dark Grey pictured) for $76.89 with free shipping. That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That Daily Deal offers the Ozark Trail Anvik 2 Backpack with Water Bottle for $12.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
