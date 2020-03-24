Open Offer in New Tab
Joann Fabric · 35 mins ago
Protective Mask Tutorials at Joann Fabric
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric

