Fast Fulfillment Stores via Walmart offers the Proraso 5.2-oz. Shaving Soap in a Bowl for Sensitive Skin for $7.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for about a buck less in December. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nivea Men 5-Piece Dapper Duffel Gift Set for $25. Clip the 50% off coupon on the product page to drop it to $12.50. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Johnson & Sookie via Amazon offers the Telfun 5-in-1 Men's Cordless Rechargeable Electric Razor for $38.99. Coupon code "I9BN7ZWX" drops the price to $27.29. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ACWholesaler via eBay offers the Xiaomi Enchen BlackStone 3D Electric Shaver for $14.49. With free shipping, that's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dollar Shave Club offers its Dollar Shave Club Starter Set for $5 with free shipping. That's $37 less than a full-size restock box (although this only includes sample sizes of most items). Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
