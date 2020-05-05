Open Offer in New Tab
Meh · 51 mins ago
Propel One Click Compact Camera Drones 2-Pack
$10 $80
$5 shipping

That's $3 less than we saw just three days ago and, at $7.49 apiece, a great price for two drones. Buy Now at Meh

Features
  • safety guards
  • micro SDHC card storage
  • remote requires two AAA batteries (not included)
  • 2 drone batteries
  • push button take off, landing, and stunts
  • Model: SC-2052
Details
Comments
    Published 51 min ago
