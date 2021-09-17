naipocare.com · 8 hrs ago
$80 $300
$25 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "7PQNQP" and save $220 off list. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Tips
- Shipping adds $25.
Features
- 19,000-BTU output
- 190-sq in cooking surface
Details
Comments
Walmart · 2 days ago
Patio Sale at Walmart
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on patio chairs, fire pits, BBQs, Sun Joe tools, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Coral Coast Senola Beach Wicker Rocker for $139.99 ($55 off).
Amazon · 3 days ago
Fireside Outdoor Trailblazer Fire Pit & Grill
$85 $95
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $84.94. That's $5 under our last mention and a savings of $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Fireside Outdoor via Amazon.
Features
- It folds down to such a small size and is only 3.2 lbs.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Fire Sense Notebook Charcoal Grill
$26 $30
free shipping
That's $4 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- foldable
- 228 sq. in. of cooking space
- Model: 60508
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Blackstone Adventure Ready 17" Tabletop Outdoor Griddle
$84 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
naipocare.com · 2 days ago
MaxKare 22" Tabletop Gas Griddle
$70 $140
free shipping
Apply coupon code "7PQNQP" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Tips
- A propane grill on the same page (find it under the dropdown menu) is $100 after the same coupon ($300 off list).
Features
- Two burners
- 2,000 BTU
naipocare.com · 3 days ago
Naipo Portable Evaporative Cooler Fan
$15 $50
free shipping
Apply code "WKBXK6" to save $55 off the list price. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Tips
- Available in Yellow or White.
Features
- 5° cooler than fan alone
- humidifies
- 7-oz. water tank
- auto shut-off
- variable speed
naipocare.com · 1 mo ago
Maxkare Foldable Electric Treadmill
$180 $360
free shipping
Apply coupon code "KPK5D9" for a savings of $180. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- LED display
- 17’’ 5-layer non-slip running belt
- safety lock
- three incline levels
naipocare.com · 2 mos ago
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "naipogift" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at naipocare.com
Features
- 3 speeds
- heat function
- 8 deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes
