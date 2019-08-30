Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Prooy takes up to 90% off select items as part of its Warehouse Sale. Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Sierra takes up to 85% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale, although we saw even greater discounts within (up to 91% off). (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's DMX Flex Work Alloy Toe Shoes in Black/Pink for $23.99. Coupon code "DN2399" bags free shipping. That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $56. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $16.99. Plus, coupon code "DN1699" unlocks free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
