Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Prominence Home 46" Saddle Ridge Hugger Ceiling Fan
$50 $60
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $43. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Use coupon code "DNFAN" to get this price.
Features
  • 3-speed reversible motor
  • reversible ceiling fan blades in chocolate maple and walnut
  • Model: 80033
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
