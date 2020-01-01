Personalize your DealNews Experience
If your looking for something new and exciting to play this weekend, try this game offered free all weekend. It's an 8-person multiplayer game focusing on social deception and survival. You'll have to work as a team to survive. But watch out! Your team mates might just stab you in the back. Shop Now at Steam
Call of Duty's trademark super snappy gunplay is back in battle royale form after much anticipation and it has unsurprisingly become an instant hit. It's among the more newbie friendly battle royale offerings, with more opportunities to get back into the fight should you falter early on. Plus, it plays just as you'd expect a Call of Duty title to so anyone with some preexisting experience with the series should feel right at home. Shop Now
Save $8 on this nostalgic collection – a fond remembrance of an era when you could name a game "Basketball" and leave it at that. Shop Now at Fanatical
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
Save on a variety of games, many of which are based on their corresponding books. Choose from titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Assassin's Creed, Reigns: Game of Thrones, LEGO Harry Potter, and more. Shop Now at Humble Bundle
That's $15 off for this ball-rolling game for Windows. Shop Now at Steam
The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now at Steam
Beef up your city-building toolbox with this new expansion pack for Cities: Skylines. You'll also save $15 off list.
To get this deal:
No coding prowess? No problem! Craft your own complete working game from parts in this sandbox building engine and share them with ease, all while saving $5 off the list price. Shop Now at Steam
