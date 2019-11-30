Personalize your DealNews Experience
Shopping for insurance? You could save an average of $668 with Progressive. Get Your Free Quote Today!
Get up to 20% back on select purchases when you use the Amazon Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. (It's normally just 5% back on all purchases.)
That's at least $20 more than we've seen in recent history and the highest gift card offer we've seen Amazon offer... period.