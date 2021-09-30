New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$16
free shipping
Similar ones start around $20 on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
Features
- micro USB charging
- LED sign programmable via smartphone app
Details
6pm · 1 wk ago
6pm Clearance Sale
up to 85% off
Free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Bag steep savings on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop Now at 6pm
Tips
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm. At their deeply discounted prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Sunglass Hut · 2 wks ago
Ray-Bans at Sunglass Hut
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
Tips
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
eBay · 1 day ago
Reebok Face Mask 3-Pack
$10 $20
free shipping
At 50% off, this is the lowest price we found in any color by $3. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
moobibear.com · 1 mo ago
LED Face Mask
$19 $36
$2 shipping
Get this price via coupon code "Moobibear30" and save $17 off list. Buy Now at moobibear.com
Features
- 7 colors
- 5 glowing modes
eBay · 15 hrs ago
Unlocked Nokia 106 Dual-Band GSM Phone
$25
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
eBay · 1 day ago
Apple at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
eBay · 2 days ago
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3" 32GB Android Tablet w/ Dock
$99 $180
free shipping
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
Features
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Cold Steel Brooklyn Smasher Bat
$25 $67
free shipping
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
Features
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Sign In or Register