Programmable Bluetooth LED Glasses for $39

Programmable Bluetooth LED Glasses
$39 $60
$2 shipping

Use coupon code "Moobibear30" to save $18.

Update: They're now $39.19. Buy Now at moobibear.com

Features
  • elastic head band
  • programmable via Bluetooth app for iOS and Android
  • non-polarized
  • Code "Moobibear30"
  • Expires 8/20/2021
    Published 17 hr ago
    Verified 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
1 comment
kreimerd
LOL, how is this item labeled on fire/popular. Who buys this type of thing? Does that just mean people clicked on the link? I'll admit I clicked just to see if you can actually see through it like glasses or not.
16 hr 2 min ago