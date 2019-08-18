New
Build.com · 38 mins ago
Proflo Centerset Water-Saving Bathroom Faucet
$50 $56
free shipping

Build.com offers the Proflo Centerset Water-Saving Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel for $55.81. Coupon code "EXTRA10" cuts it to $50.23. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • solid brass construction
  • 4" centerset configuration
  • water saving aerator
  • includes installation hardware
  • Model: PFWS4744BN
↑ less
Buy from Build.com
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EXTRA10"
  • Expires 8/18/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Build.com Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register