Build.com offers the Proflo Centerset Water-Saving Bathroom Faucet in Brushed Nickel for $55.81. Coupon code "EXTRA10" cuts it to $50.23. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
QBABY via Amazon offers the QBABY Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack for $13.38 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $3 off list, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.58.
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99.
Amazon offers the Dreamline Aqua 48" x 58" Hinged Frameless Tub Door in Brushed Nickel or Chrome for $289.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare Toilet Paper 12-Pack for $6. Check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $5.70. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot discounts a selection of kitchen and bathroom furniture and accessories. Plus, most orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Organize It All 2-Tier Wall Mount Bathroom Rack in Chrome for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our June mention, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12.
Update: The price has dropped to $290.22.
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99.
