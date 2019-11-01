eBay · 18 mins ago
Professional Electric Nail File Drill with 12-Piece Manicure Kit
$9 $19
free shipping

That's $4 less than we could find for a very similar model. Buy Now at eBay

  • includes 12-piece manicure kit, 6 bits, and a/c power cord
