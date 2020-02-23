Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 28 mins ago
Proctor Silex Single-Serve Coffeemaker
$12 $30
pickup

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this item and the best price we could find today by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • compatible with any single-serve K-Cup pod or any ground coffee
  • features a 10-oz. capacity, illuminated brew switch, and automatic shutoff
  • Model: 49961
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Proctor Silex
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register