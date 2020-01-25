Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
ProX by Olay Advanced Facial Cleansing Brush System
$18 $35
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 2-speed rotating facial cleansing brush
  • Facial Cleansing Brush
  • Cleansing Brush Head
  • Exfoliating Renewal Cleanser 0.68-fl. oz.
  • requires 2 AA batteries (included)
