New
Lamps Plus · 41 mins ago
Pro Track Thorndale 6-Light Bronze LED Track Kit Fixture
$220 $270
free shipping

It's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • 68" maximum width
  • lights measure 4" x 3-3/4"
  • includes six dimmable 4 watt GU10 base LED bulbs
  • dark bronze finish
  • adjustable, multi-directional lights
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register