Save $125 off list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- 29" width
- 4 non-dimmable 4.5W LED modules
- moveable light heads
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- adjustable lights
- includes five 50W GU-10 base LED bulbs and mounting hardware
Save 35% off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- In Bronze.
- measures 29.5" W x 9.5" H
- uses four dimmable 50-watt G9 base halogen bulbs (included)
- adjustable lights
- Model: 26741
That's a savings of $60 off list. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 8" x 30" x 8.5"
- uses four 6.5W GU10 base LED bulbs (not included)
- lights swivel on track
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 16 color options
- (4) 6.5W built-in LEDs
- remote with dimming option
- includes Velcro
Save on a huge selection of rugs, lighting, and patio furniture. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Hampton Bay Fernlake 4-Piece Taupe Wicker Outdoor Patio Sofa Set for $959 ($240 off).
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Clip the 6% off coupon and apply code "19T1NLOZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
- Model: C-50
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
It's the New Year, so let the light in. As BTS sings, "Light it up like Dynamite!" Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
There are over four thousand items with prices starting at less than $25. Shop indoor and outdoor lighting, track lights, ceiling fans, pendants, chandeliers, and wall lights. You'll also find fountains and other home decor items. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Dover Collection 24" Five Light Chandelier for $215.99 ($54 low).
- Shipping adds $5, but orders of $49 or more score free shipping.
Sign In or Register