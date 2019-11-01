New
ProSupps Mr Hyde Energy Shot 24-Pack
$18 $54
$6 shipping

Supplement Hut offers the ProSupps Mr Hyde Energy Shot 24-Pack in Blue Razz or Fruit Punch for $39.99. Coupon code "HYDESHOT24" cuts that to $17.99. With $5.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now

  • The Blue Razz pack is best before November 1 2019; the Fruit Punch is best before June 1 2020
  • 350mg caffeine per bottle
  • Code "HYDESHOT24"
