New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Pro Robotic Mopping Vacuum Cleaner
$127 $147
free shipping

It's the best price we've seen and a low today of $20. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4 cleaning modes
  • front obstacle sensors
  • cliff sensors
  • up to 140 minutes of run-time per charge
  • Model: V5s
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart Private Label Brands
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register