Walmart · 1 hr ago
$159
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walmart offers the ProLounger Montero Wall-Hugger Microfiber Recliner in Gray or Tan for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $62.) Buy Now
Features
- requires only 4" of clearance from the wall
- steel reclining mechanism
- high-density foam cushions
- seat with pocket coil spring system
- stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
- full chaise pad
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table
$278 $400
free shipping
Amazon offers the Stakmore Traditional Expanding Table in Fruitwood for $278.27 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $122 less than most stores charge today. Buy Now
Features
- Expands from a console to a game table to a dining table
- 20" x 40" x 30" with two 16x40" leaves
Sam's Club · 1 wk ago
Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set
from $599
free shipping
Sam's Club offers its members the Society Den Carter 6-Piece Dining Set in Rustic Gray for $599 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $188. Shop Now
Features
- includes dining table, 4 chairs, and bench
- upholstered foam cushion seats
- Model: DCS1006PC
Amazon · 2 days ago
New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner
$290 $408
free shipping
Amazon offers the New Classic Furniture Electra Glider Power Recliner in Black for $289.90 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $185. Buy Now
Features
- bonded leather with memory foam cushions
- "no sag" deck support
- measures 40" x 42" x 36"
- Model: 22-382-12-MBK
Wayfair · 2 days ago
Latitude Run Khronos Faux Leather Chaise Lounge
$385 $410
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Latitude Run Khronos Faux Leather Chaise Lounge for $384.99 with free shipping. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 350-lb. capacity
- built-in speaker with audio controls
- Bluetooth
- sewn-in neck pillow, removable lumbar pillow
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed
$28 $47
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same
Features
- 220-lb. capacity
- extends from 30" x 43" x 26" to 87" x 42" x 26"
- Model: 68565EP
Amazon · 5 days ago
FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair
$104 $109
free shipping
Cavalier Store via Amazon offers the FDW PU Leather Recliner Chair in Brown for $108.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon to trim that to $103.59. With free shipping, that's $32 under the best price we could find for it in any color elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- reclining back
- solid wood construction
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench
$100 $195
free shipping
Amazon offers the Winsome Addison Storage Cube Bench in Espresso/Chocolate with Black Baskets for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Features
- includes 3 foldable fabric baskets
- made of solid and composite wood
- Model: 92301
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Linon Split Seat Storage Bench
$84 $160
free shipping
Amazon continues to offer the Linon Split Seat Storage Bench in Walnut for $83.85 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find now by $26. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price
Features
- open storage space under each flip-top seat
- made of rubber wood and rubber wood veneers over particle board
- Model: 85001WALZ-01-KD-U
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.49. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
