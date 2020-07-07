New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 34 mins ago
Pro Grade Universal Socket Tool w/ Drill Adapter
$9 $18
$1 shipping

It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Shipping adds $1.49, but orders of 2 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • suitable for standard 1/4" to 3/4" and metric 7mm to 19mm screws
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Tools That Daily Deal
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register