New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 18 mins ago
$8 $18
$1 shipping
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- suitable for standard 1/4" to 3/4" and metric 7mm to 19mm screws
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 19 hr
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Harbor Freight Tools · 1 mo ago
Harbor Freight Tools Black Friday Deals Now
up to 78% off
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
Tips
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
Home Depot Black Friday Tool Kit Sale
up to 2 free tools or batteries w/ select kits
free shipping
There are 12 sets from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and Makita and you'll save up to $398. The free tool eligibility is marked on each item Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Combo Kit w/ free Compact Router and jigsaw for $599 ($428 off).
- Scroll down to the Ryobi section of the landing page and click "Shop All". On the subsequent page, scroll down and click through the "Get 1 free tool..." banner to see these deals.
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
DeWalt Tools at Ace Hardware
up to extra $150 off w/ Ace Rewards
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Portable High Pressure Inflator (Bare Tool)
$20 $37
pickup
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Sign In or Register