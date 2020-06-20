New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$9 $18
$2 shipping
That's a savings of $9 off list and $5 less than we could find for a similar one. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Shipping adds $2, although orders of 2 or more bags free shipping.
Features
- suitable for standard 1/4" to 3/4" and metric 7mm to 19mm screws
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 11 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Ridgid Octane Power Tool
Free w/ 18V Li-ion 3Ah Batteries and Charger Kit
free shipping
This promotion includes wide range of already-discounted tools with savings up to $159. Shop Now at Home Depot
Home Depot · 20 hrs ago
Outdoor Power Equipment at Home Depot
Buy more, save more
free shipping
Add at least two of the same brand, like Milwaukee, DeWalt, or Makita outdoor power tools, to cart to get this deal. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- $50 off 2 select tools.
- $100 off 3 select tools.
Sears · 1 wk ago
Power Tools at Sears
up to 50% off
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
Tips
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Home Depot Ryobi Days Savings
Save on over 40 items
free shipping w/ $45
Shop garden tools, power tools, bit sets, and more from $13 after savings. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $45 or more. (Many items under $45 also receive free shipping.)
13 Deals · 2 wks ago
Reebok Men's Drawstring Performance Shorts
$10 $30
$2.49 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping now adds $2.49. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- Color is selected at random.
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
Wireless 360° Rotating Area Light 2-Pack
$9 $25
$1 shipping
Save at least $21 and be the all-seeing eye in your home with this twin pack. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- A motion-activated 2-pack is available for $4.99 more.
- Add 3 or more to bag free shipping.
Features
- includes batteries
- 2 magnetic bases
- high-powered COB LEDs with 2 brightness levels
- hook & loop tape
- high - 3 hour runtime, 27-foot lighting range
- low - 70 lumens, 9 hour runtime
- water and impact-resistant
Sign In or Register