ProGear 1600 Ultra Strength Power Rack Cage
$218 $336
That's $47 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • lock-in J-Hooks
  • 800-lb. weight capacity
  • multi-position overhead chin-up/pull-up grip bar
  • two 23" dual mounted safety bars with 19 adjustable height levels
