Walmart offers the ProGear 1600 Ultra Strength Power Rack Cage bundled with the ProGear 1300 Adjustable Weight Bench forwith. (Scroll down to see this bundle.) That's $156 under the lowest price we could find for the pair separately elsewhere. The cage features two easy lock-in J-hooks, two 23" dual-mounted safety bars with 19 adjustable height levels, and a multi-position overhead chin-up/pull-up grip bar. The weight bench features incline, flat, and decline positions with an 800-lb. capacity.Just need the rack cage? As we mentioned before, Walmart has the rack cage alone for $229 with free shipping.