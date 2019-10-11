New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
ProGear 1200XL Rowing Machine
$149 $269
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 250-lb. weight capacity
  • front stabilizer foot pads
  • 3.5" LCD displays
  • 8 levels of magnetic resistance
  • 21.5" extra wide grip
  • foam handlebars
  • 3 workout goal settings: time, distance, and calories burned
  • Model: 1200XL
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Exercise Equipment Walmart ProGear
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register