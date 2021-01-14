It's the best price we could find for the bike and membership by $300. Buy Now at Costco
- 10" color HD touchscreen display
- 22 digital smart resistance levels
- includes two 3-lb. dumbbells
- iFit membership includes personal coaching, virtual classes, destination workouts, training programs, and more
-
Published 38 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Kohl's
- multifunction treadmill w/ upper body resistance arms
- iFit compatible
- 275-lb. weight capacity
- measures 65.9" x 46.8" x 29.4"
- Model: PFTL29820
That's the lowest price we could find by $19, although that price requires pickup. Most retailers charge at least $369 to get this home gym shipped. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 300-lb. weight capacity
- 84" x 41" x 57"
- push up and dip station
- pull-up bar
- vertical knee raise station
- Model: PFBE15020
Apply coupon code "BZ4E2UE9" for a savings of $196. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dr. Home via Amazon.
- adjustable resistance
- high-definition display
- 220-lb. capacity
Have fitness goals for 2021? Get a jump on them when you shop this sale and save on weights, yoga mats, balance trainers, hydration, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the Ignite by Spri 30-lb. Chrome Dumbbell for $39.59 (10% off).
A wide range of items are discounted, including exercise bikes, weight benches, running shoes, and recovery equipment. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Stamina 345 Magnetic Exercise Bike for $329.99 (low by $169).
Take 40% off with coupon code "YZ57GG4K". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dr.Life- via Amazon.
- combines into barbell
- non-slip, sweat-proof handles
- foam connector
That's a savings of $5 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Black / Grey or Blue / Grey.
It's $50 under our mention from last week, $150 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
