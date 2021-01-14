New
ProForm Tour De France CTC Indoor Exercise Bike w/ iFit Coach 1-Year Membership
$800
free shipping

It's the best price we could find for the bike and membership by $300. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 10" color HD touchscreen display
  • 22 digital smart resistance levels
  • includes two 3-lb. dumbbells
  • iFit membership includes personal coaching, virtual classes, destination workouts, training programs, and more
