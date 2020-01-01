Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
ProForm Purse Kettlebell
from $7
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best price we could find by at least $2 shipped. Shop Now at Walmart

Tips
  • 5-lbs. for $6.97 ($1 off)
  • 10-lbs. for $9.47 ($3 off)
  • 15-lbs. for $13.47 ($3 off)
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but get free shipping on $35+ orders.
Features
  • 5- to 15-lbs.
  • polypropylene shell
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
