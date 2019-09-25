New
ProForm CardioHIIT Trainer
$600 $1,600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Sears

Features
  • includes an iFit Coach 1-year membership
  • 5" elliptical stepping path with 10" vertical
  • 7" backlit LCD
  • 24 digital resistance levels
  • integrated tablet holder
  • 32 preloaded workout apps
