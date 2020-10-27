That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the shipping fee.
- adjustable incline
- ProShox cushioning
- EKG grip pulse rate sensor
- audio port w/ 2 speakers
- 5" display
- Bluetooth
That's at least $99 under a similar model sold elsewhere. Plus, it includes an iFit membership, which is a $396 value. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- 16 resistance levels
- inertia-enhanced flywheel
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- Model: PFEX33921
Apply code "FIT42" to save 42%. Buy Now at fitnesoul.com
- The L-400-lbs option drops to $225.
- tracks speed, calories, time, distance, and heart rate
- two-way belt drive
Take 45% off with coupon code "45AQVN3Q". Buy Now at Amazon
- In three colors (Black, Green, Purple, Yellow, Red pictured); weights vary by color.
- Sold by ANGG-Direct via Amazon.
- includes 5 bands, 2 handles, 2 ankle straps, door anchor, and carry bag
- up to 150-lbs. combined resistance
- bands are 100% natural latex
It's $760 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Black or Red.
- Sold by Little Red Lion via Walmart.
- silent flywheel
- adjustable resistance
- 4 adjustable feet
- adjustable seat and armrest
It's $280 under list and a great price for a Marcy stack home gym (and it's actually in stock). Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- allows for a complete body weight resistance workout
- selectorized weight stack for adjustable resistance
- dual action press arms with independent motion
- Model: mwm-1005
