StackSocial offers the Private Internet Access VPN 3-Year Subscription for $79.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $59.99. That's $298 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • offer valid for new accounts only
Features
  • masks location and IP address
  • uses Blowfish CBC encryption
  • strict no-logging policy
  • use on up to 10 devices simultaneously
  • over 3,300 servers in 32 countries