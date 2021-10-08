That's the best price we could find for a November or December sailing by $26. Plus, you'll receive $100 in onboard credit with your booking. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Emerald Princess departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on December 9.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- includes ports of call in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Cartagena, Colombia; Cristobal, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; and Falmouth, Jamaica
Expires 11/1/2021
That's the best price we could find for this late October sailing from LA by $460. Plus, you'll get $50 onboard spending credit per person. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Grand Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA on October 27, 2021.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date on Princess Cruise health protocols, as full vaccination and negative PCR test are required to board.
- includes $50 onboard credit per passenger
That's a $100 low for this Christmastime cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Book this travel deal by October 11.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 18, 2021.
Save $747 per person on this inter-island cruise aboard the Pride of America through 2024. Plus, get a range of extras, including open bar, specialty dining, WiFi, excursions, and more. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- We found this price departing on November 23, 2024.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Save $580 on this early November (of 2022) cruise out of Boston. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Boston, MA on November 4, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
That's a $100 drop from our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this sailing. It's also currently a $100 low for any spring sailing of this cruise, which features stops in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Zuiderdam departs on April 27, 2022, from Vancouver, Canada.
- Stay up to date with Holland America Line health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 11.
