Cruise.com via Dunhill Travel offers a Princess Cruises 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two , with prices starting from. (Click "Show me more departure dates" on the landing page to find this price.) That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise by $440. This cruise aboard the Coral Princess departs from Vancouver, Canada, on August 21 with debarkation in Whittier, AK. Book this travel deal by March 9.