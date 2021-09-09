New
ShermansTravel · 48 mins ago
$1,296 for 2 w/ $100 Onboard Credit
Enjoy stops in San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada at a $40 low this spring. Plus get $50 onboard credit per guest. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Tips
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Majestic Princess departs from Los Angeles, CA on March 26, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Princess Cruise health protocols, as proof of vaccination may be required.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by September 13.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/13/2021
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Travelzoo · 4 wks ago
Princes Cruises 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in Jan '22
$1,198 $1,398
Set sail just after the new year at a $200 low, and enjoy the beaches of the Bahamas, Virgin Islands, and St. Kitts. Buy Now at Travelzoo
Tips
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Caribbean Princess departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on January 2, 2022.
- Stay up to date with new Princess Cruises health protocols, as proof of full vaccination may be required at time of boarding.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
Sign In or Register