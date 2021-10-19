That's the best deal for such a cruise this December by $340. Plus, your 3rd and 4th guests will pay just $149 per person. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- This roundtrip cruise departs from Los Angeles, CA, on December 15.
Expires 10/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
That's a $400 low for such a cruise this December. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This is considered a vaccinated cruise, and will abide by all CDC guidelines. Proof of vaccination and a negative test result are required before boarding.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the MS Eurodam departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL on December 15.
- includes stops at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas; Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Key West, FL.
That's the best price we could find for a November or December sailing by $26. Plus, you'll receive $100 in onboard credit with your booking. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the first offer on the landing page.
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Emerald Princess departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL, on December 9.
- This is a vaccinated cruise; proof of full vaccination and a negative viral COVID-19 test are required to board.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- includes ports of call in Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos; Cartagena, Colombia; Cristobal, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica; and Falmouth, Jamaica
Christmas week is the perfect time to save $400 on this 5-night cruise, since it gives you a great excuse to put off holiday shopping till the last minute -- with ports of call in Key West, Nassau, and Half Moon Cay, you can find some nice souvenirs and have them double as holiday gifts, two-birds-one-stone style. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- This round-trip cruise aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam departs on December 18 from Fort Lauderdale, FL.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- All 2021 Holland America Line cruises are vaccinated cruises; proof of full vaccination is required to board.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
That's $642 off and the best price for such a cruise in November 2022 by at least $42. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- It's the second offer on the landing page.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- Book this travel deal by October 31.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line health protocols, as required documentation may change before embarkation.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Joy departs from New York, NY, on November 5, 2022.
Save $580 on this early November (of 2022) cruise out of Boston. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
- This roundtrip cruise aboard the Norwegian Pearl departs from Boston, MA on November 4, 2022.
- Stay up to date with Norwegian Cruise Line's health protocols, as proof of vaccination or negative PCR test may be required at time of embarkation.
