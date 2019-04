Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Princess Cruises 4-Night Mexico Cruise for Two with prices starting at. (On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the May 14 sailing date.)That's the lowest current rate we could find by $86. This cruise aboard the Caribbean Princess departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, on May 14. Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional. Book this travel deal by April 30.