Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Prince Half Pint Table Tennis Table
$70 $130
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods

  • It's available in several colors (Clay pictured).
  • Curbside pickup is available.
  • 53.25” x 28.5” x 30”
  • steel frame and MDF table top
  • folds up
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
