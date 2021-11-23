VIP members can use coupon code "7AT99Z7QA6" for a maximum savings of $60. (It's free to sign up, and two completed trips gets you to VIP status. More trips increase your status. Priceline Rewards Visa Card cardholders automatically become VIP gold members upon account approval.) Shop Now at Priceline
- Save 8% - Member/Blue
- Save 10% - Gold
- Save 12% - Platinum
That's the lowest rate we could find by at least $213 for a 2-night stay with check-in on Friday or Saturday. Even better, you'll be able to toast your weekend escape with a complimentary bottle of wine ($30 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Friday or Saturday check-in is required to use these vouchers. 1-night Sunday through Thursday stays are also available for $149.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 31.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 24 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 12.2% tax and $15 resort fee plus tax, per night is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel
- The 3.5-star Lodge at Tiburon in California has an 84% Expedia rating based on 1,002 reviews.
- heated outdoor pool and whirlpool spa
- Ark Row restaurants and boutiques within walking distance
- 30- to 45- minute drive from Muir Woods and the Sonoma and Napa wine regions
For this deal, you'll have to scroll down the page to find $100s in savings -- we actually found one booking site offering a 5-night stay with all meals included for about $34 less than Travelzoo's offer, so where's the deal? Well, my friend, Travelzoo's voucher includes the 22% tax and service fees, as well as round-trip domestic flights and speedboat transfers to the resort and unlimited drinks for two hours every day (even the boozy kind). The transfers normally cost $700, with taxes and services fees usually tacking on an additional $500 or more. Once you factor in your beverage savings (which will vary based on how many drinks you and your companion can knock back), that's a total savings of well over $1,000. It's an even more impressive savings when you consider most major booking sites charge at least $1,480 just for the villa plus daily breakfast. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from April 2022 through December 2023.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A daily $6 green tax per person is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel. (A holiday supplement of $80 to $150 per adult and $40 to $75 per child applies on December 24 and 31.)
- The 4.5-star South Palm Resort Maldives in Addu City has an Expedia rating of 100% based on 2 reviews (as well as a Kayak rating of 82% based on 53 reviews).
- opened in 2019 and occupies a private island within the Addu Atoll
- daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner served at Banyan Restaurant
- welcome drinks on arrival
- extra nights available from $279
- additional 20% to 30% discount on spa treatments, food, and beverages when you combine multiple vouchers
Save on your next trip to the Magic Kingdom with discounts on theme park tickets and hotel stays. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- This deal is for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? Use the link below to become one.)
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay in a 2-bedroom marina-view villa suite with a plunge pool by at least $55. However, the real savings kick in with the addition of daily butler service, normally unavailable for marina-view villas, which is a further savings of $125 per day. Plus, the voucher price includes hotel taxes and service charges, so that's another hefty chunk of change that stays in your wallet. (For comparison, booking through another site, we saw over $300 in taxes and fees added to the total price.) Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from October 1, 2021, through October 17, 2022. (We found the best rates from October 1 through December 16, 2021, and from April 18 through October 17, 2022. Blackout dates apply.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 7 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 tourism fee per adult, per night ($3 per child, ages 12 to 17) is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 4.5-star Landings Resort & Spa on Rodney Bay has an Expedia rating of 94% based on 531 reviews.
- 2-bedroom villa suite with a full kitchen, living and dining rooms, terrace, and private plunge pool
- complimentary daily breakfast
- complimentary use of sea kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling gear, and the fitness center
- discounted additional nights
