Prey for PC
$5 $30
Newegg offers Steam downloads of Prey for Windows for $5.99. Coupon code "PCDDSUMMBT" cuts that to $5.33. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by a buck.) Buy Now

  • This was the rare game that united DealNews PC enthusiasts Alan B, Niall G, and Jim A in effusive praise – it really is that good
Details
  • Code "PCDDSUMMBT"
  • Staff Pick
All Deals PC Games Newegg Private Label Brands
