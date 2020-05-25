This is a great way to sample Prevail protective hygiene products made specifically for men and women. Shop Now
- You can expect to receive your sample in 5 to 7 business days.
Save $17 on this American-made clipper set. Yes: it's Shorn in the USA. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's due back in stock on June 11.
- built-in detail trimmer
- adjustable taper lever
- includes guide combs, scissors, comb, and case
- Model: 79900-1501
These start at $40 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- 10 lengths of guide comb
- accessories
- carry bag
- Model: 79450
That's a solid price for this quantity of liquid hand soap.
Update: This item will be in stock on June 5, but it can still be ordered at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Dyson's highly lauded cordless vacuums, full-sized vacuums, hair care items, and purifying fans are all at bargain prices, thanks especially to the free tool kits included upon registration. Shop Now at Dyson
- Register your product to receive a bonus tool kit worth up to $75 for free. (Registration is automatic, and you will choose your kit in cart.)
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
Get this necessity and do some good at the same time; for every mask sold, they'll donate one to an organization in need. Buy Now
- This item will start shipping on 05/25/20.
- Shipping adds $6.99, but you can pre-order two 5-packs for $50 and get free shipping.
- They come in a range of colors (Estate Navy Blue pictured) in adults' and kids' sizes.
- made from antimicrobial-finished scrubs fabric
- reinforced with cotton lining
- washable and reusable
- adjustable ear loops
- individually bagged in antimicrobial-finished fabric
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
