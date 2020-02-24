Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Presto Nomad 6-Quart Traveling Slow Cooker
$48 $60
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to get this discount.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal via on-page clip coupon with free shipping.
Features
  • measures 7.4" x 12.5" x 15.9"
  • locking lid
  • built-in dry erase board
  • high, low, and keep warm settings
  • Model: 06011
