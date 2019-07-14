New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,500-watt
  • 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
  • built-in slope and backstop ledge
  • slide-out drip tray
  • Model: 07030
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/14/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Presto
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register