Macy's · 1 hr ago
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Presto 07030 Griddle, Jumbo Cool Touch for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our May mention as the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $13.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- 1,500-watt
- 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
- built-in slope and backstop ledge
- slide-out drip tray
- Model: 07030
Details
Comments
Expires 7/14/2019
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 50 mins ago
Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender
$10 $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Cuisinart Quick-Prep Hand Blender for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. (For further comparison, it was a buck less last October.) Rebate expires July 14. Buy Now
Features
- features a multi-use blade that mixes, chops, and whips
- 2 speeds
- Model: CSB-33
Macy's · 35 mins ago
Bella Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $10
Macy's offers the Bella Polished Stainless Steel Rotary Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although we saw it for a buck less in March (an all-time low). Features include:
- nonstick cooking plates
- drip tray
- folding handle
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $17
Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include:
- defrost, reheat, bagel, and cancel functions
- 6 browning settings
- high lift design
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Women's Swimsuits at Macy's
60% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 60% off a selection of women's swimsuits, with prices starting at $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $49 also bag free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 8 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker
$20 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today. Buy Now
Features
- makes a 4" waffle bowl
- non-stick grids
Amazon · 2 days ago
Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Huge Roll 24-Pack
$33 $47
free shipping w/ Prime
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towel Huge Roll 24-Pack for $44.64 via Subscribe & Save. In-cart, the price drops to $32.89. With free shipping, that's $14 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- equivalent to 60 regular rolls
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Presto! Full-Sheet Paper Towel Huge Roll 12-Pack
$25 $26
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Presto! Full-Sheet Paper Towel Huge Roll 12-Pack for $26.49. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $25.17. With free shipping, that is a buck off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 12 huge rolls (2 packs of 6 huge rolls) of 90 2-ply sheets per roll
- 12 huge rolls are equal to 30 regular rolls (based on a regular roll with 36 full sheets)
