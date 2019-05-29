Macy's offers the Presto Jumbo Cool Touch Electric Griddle for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Rebate expires June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 1,500-watt
  • 10.5" x 20.5" nonstick cooking surface
  • built-in slope and backstop ledge
  • slide-out drip tray