Belk · 43 mins ago
Presto Fry Daddy Plus Deep Fryer
$36 $40
free shipping w/ $49 or a beauty item

Apply coupon code "HELLOSUMMER" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at Belk

  • Choose pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or for orders less than $49, pad with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
  • automatically maintains frying temperature
  • Scoop stirs, separates, lifts, drains, and serves
  • inside and outside nonstick surface
  • Code "HELLOSUMMER"
  • Expires 5/31/2020
    Published 43 min ago
