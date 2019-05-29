Walmart offers the Presto 23-Quart Pressure Canner and Cooker for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, outside of the mentions below. (Most major retailers charge at least $94.) Buy Now
Tips
Features
  • Pressure dial gauge
  • Air vent/cover lock
  • Cans 24 half-pints, 20 pints, or 7 quarts