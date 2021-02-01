New
Ulta · 1 hr ago
Buy 2, Get 1 Free
free shipping w/ $35
Save on over 100 skin care and hair care product minis (think travel-size products) from prestige brand names. Shop Now at Ulta
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95; orders of $35 or more ship free.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 2/13/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
3 wks ago
Haircut at Great Clips
$9 $15
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
Tips
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Features
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Amazon · 3 days ago
Zero Blade Hair Trimmer with Bald Eagle Design
$16 $33
free shipping
Save 50% when you apply coupon code "3R4ENVZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Chinagoodseller via Amazon.
Features
- round Pro Li T blade
- 4 guide combs
- USB rechargeable, built-in Lithium Ion battery
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo Original Formula 16-oz.
$8 via Sub & Save $16
free shipping w/Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
$24 $44
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to bag the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- three heat/speed settings
- Model: BH438
