That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$19 $40
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Pressure Cooker 8-Piece Accessory Set for $19.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a similar set by about a buck. Buy Now
Features
- silicone egg bites mold and pair of gloves
- stainless steel steamer basket, egg steamer rack, kitchen tongs, and dish clip
- compatible with air fryers, pressure cookers, and Instapots with a pot diameter of 8.3" or more
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Calogy Electric Drinking Water Dispenser Pump
$13 $27
free shipping
Calogy via Amazon offers the Calogy Electric Drinking Water Dispenser Pump for $26.99. Coupon code "FDH79DTV" drops the price to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.8-Watt motor
- can pump around 1.2-Liters per minute
- USB rechargeable
- fits 2.16" bottle neck
Walmart · 3 days ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
Features
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
Amazon · 3 days ago
SonTiy Hand Soap Dispenser
$12 $30
free shipping
SonTiy Sanitary Ware via Amazon offers the SonTiy Hand Soap Dispenser for Kitchen Sink for $29.99. Coupon code "H5KRILUS" drops the price to $12. With free shopping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- brushed nickel
- 47" no-spill extension tube
- 17-oz. bottle
Amazon · 3 days ago
Homelody 2-Tier Dish Rack
$29 $59
free shipping
BeToHow-US via Amazon offers the Homelody 2-Tier Dish Rack for $58.99. Coupon code "50JZUTU7" drops it to $29.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- removable drain board
- cutting board holder
- 4 cup holders
- utensil holder
- dish drainer
- Model: YH48US#BTH
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Macy's · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Home & Cook · 3 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
New
That Daily Deal · 37 mins ago
3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit
$8 $20
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this 3-Piece Scrub Brush Drill Attachment Kit for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from last week and is the lowest price we could find today by a buck, although most stores charge $12 or more. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 2" and 4" round brushes
- 3.5" cone brush
New
That Daily Deal · 47 mins ago
Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack
$24 $66
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Walgreen's 9.3-oz. Sport Sunscreen Mist SPF 50 6-Pack for $23.94 with free shipping. That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- water-resistant up to 80 minutes
- UVA/UVB protection
- contains no CFCs
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
GE Refresh HD 10W 6" Recessed LED Downlight
$7
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the GE Lighting Refresh HD 10-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 6" RS6 Recessed LED Downlight Kit for $7.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge around $15 or more. (We saw it for a buck less in April.) Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Features
- 5,000K daylight color temperature
- 700 lumens of output
New
That Daily Deal · 2 hrs ago
Mama Bear or Papa Bear T-Shirt
$10 $25
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Women's Mama Bear or Men's Papa Bear T-Shirt in Heathered Gray for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for either shirt by at least $11. Deal ends June 7. Buy Now
Tips
- A $0.99 surcharge applies for XXL sizes and $1.99 surcharge for 3XL sizes.
Features
- available in most sizes XS to 3XL
iTunes · 3 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 1 day ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 3 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 6 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
