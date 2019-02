Pressed Juicery offers a Mini 2-oz. Juice Kiehl's Facial Cream , or Lip Balm forwhen you send a Juice Gram to a friend, who will also get a gift for. (Both you and your friend will receive a mobile coupon that can be redeemed in stores.) That's the first freebie we've seen from Pressed Juicery in over a year. Click here to find your nearest location. Deal ends February 14.